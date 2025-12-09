Renowned Kathavachak Nidhi Saraswat to marry former UP minister Ramveer Upadhyay’s son Chirag Nidhi Saraswat's contribution to spiritual literature has earned her accolades such as the International Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Scholar Award from the UK Parliament and a Harmony Award from the Mayor of London.

New Delhi:

Well-known kathavachak and devotional singer Nidhi Saraswat from Aligarh will tie the knot with Chirag Upadhyay, son of late Uttar Pradesh energy minister Ramveer Upadhyay, at Nayab Vedanta Farms in Ghaziabad, where preparations for the grand wedding have been completed. According to reports, Nidhi and Chirag first met at a Brahmin community event and have known each other since 2020.

Their shared inclination toward spirituality eventually led to their decision to marry, said reports. Both families are said to be delighted with the match.

Who is Nidhi Saraswat?

Born in 1997, Nidhi Saraswat hails from the Sasni Gate area of Aligarh. A celebrated preacher of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, Ramayana, and Bhagwat discourses, she began her spiritual journey at a remarkably young age reciting the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at just eight years old.

She and her sister Neha, who also sings bhajans and performs with her, are popularly known as the “Yugal Jodi” among devotees. Nidhi completed her early education at Chiranji Lal Girls College.

International recognition and awards

Nidhi has delivered kathas not only across India but also in the UK, US, and several other countries, gaining widespread acclaim. Some of her widely loved bhajans include “Main Radhavallabh Ki,” “Radha Rani Meri Hai,” and “Bhajo Re Mann Govinda.”

Her contribution to spiritual literature has earned her accolades such as the International Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Scholar Award from the UK Parliament and a Harmony Award from the Mayor of London.

She is also associated with a foundation that works for people with disabilities. Reports further said that the wedding rituals began on Sunday. The haldi ceremony was held at their Ghaziabad residence, marking the start of the celebrations.