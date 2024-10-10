Ratan Tata skipped honour by Prince Charles for love of his dogs | Read full story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ratan Tata skipped honour by Prince Charles for dogs

Ratan Tata, Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus, died on October 9 in Mumbai at the age of 86. The legend died after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to an abrupt drop in blood pressure. He was internationally regarded not only for his massive contributions to India's industrial prosperity but also for his deep concern for animals, particularly dogs. His legacy of compassion, notably for stray dogs, is most obvious at the Tata Group's headquarters, Bombay House.

Ratan Tata skipped honour by Prince Charles for his Dog

In 2018, Tata had one of the most poignant moments demonstrating her passion for animals. Tata was set to receive a coveted lifetime achievement award for his philanthropic efforts from Prince Charles (now King Charles III) at Buckingham Palace. This event, organized by the British Asian Trust, was notable since it was intended to celebrate Tata's longstanding charity contributions. However, Tata canceled his trip to London at the last minute. What's the reason? His dog had become critically ill.

Suhel Seth, Tata's close friend, shared the story in a video. He described how he received several missed calls from Tata before ultimately connecting with him. “Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen ill. I can’t leave him and come,” Tata explained to Seth. Upon hearing this, King Charles expressed admiration, stating, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on a stable course.”

A few years ago, Tito died. Take a look at this post:

Ratan Tata opened a Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai

Tata's love of animals did not end with his pets. Following years of planning and delays, Tata will open India's first Small Animal Hospital in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, in July 2023. The 98,000-square-foot building features cutting-edge technology such as ICUs, HDUs, CT scans, MRI, X-rays, and ultrasound devices. It provides specialized treatments in dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and other disciplines.

Tata was personally invested in the endeavor, having previously battled to obtain suitable care for one of his pets. He once had to fly his pet to the University of Minnesota for joint replacement surgery, but owing to delays, the procedure could not be completed as scheduled. This experience strengthened Tata's ambition to offer world-class veterinary care in India. His efforts resulted in a ₹165 crore non-profit hospital that provides 24/7 emergency care for critically ill animals.

Entry of Dogs allowed in the Taj Mahal Hotel

Tata has also made it a point to treat animals with respect at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. He directed the staff to treat animals entering the hotel with care. In May of this year, an HR professional posted a photo of a stray dog napping quietly outside the hotel's entrance. In a LinkedIn post, she expressed her respect for the establishment, pointing out that it can accommodate a large number of people, including political officials and celebrities, while still providing room for a dog who peacefully relaxes, maybe undetected by many.

Ratan Tata's concern extended beyond his pets to broader animal welfare issues. His vision for the Small Animal Hospital, as well as his activism for stray animal care, will live on as important parts of his legacy.

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata suffered from THIS serious disease that led to multiple organ failure, know symptoms and prevention