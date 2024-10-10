Ratan Tata suffered from THIS serious disease that led to multiple organ failure, know symptoms and prevention

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ratan Tata suffered from THIS serious disease

The entire country is in mourning due to the death of Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata was not just a businessman but a great personality. You will find some Tata salt, pulses, or car in every house in the country. It is said about Ratan Tata that he always did business according to the needs of the people of India. Ratan Tata was not well for the last few days. He was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's famous Breach Candy Hospital. Ratan Tata was suffering from low blood pressure. Due to this, his health started deteriorating. He was being treated under the supervision of heart specialist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwala.

Despite the doctors' best efforts, there was no improvement in Ratan Tata's condition. Problems that arise with age make the situation even more difficult. According to Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwala, Ratan Tata was suffering from hypotension due to low blood pressure. Due to this many organs of his body gradually stopped working. He also started having problems with dehydration. This becomes a serious problem for the elderly.

How dangerous is Low Blood Pressure?

If your blood pressure is less than 90/60, doctors consider it to be low BP. With increasing age, the risk of both low BP and high BP increases. Due to low BP, the blood flow to the heart, brain, and other organs in elderly people starts decreasing. When BP suddenly becomes low, the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain starts decreasing. In such a situation, problems like dizziness, lightheadedness and sometimes fainting can occur.

What is the treatment for Low Blood Pressure?

If you experience low blood pressure, consult a doctor promptly. Additionally, consider the following dietary and lifestyle adjustments to manage symptoms. Increase salt intake, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid alcohol and cigarettes. During viral infections, stay hydrated. Regular exercise and cautious movements, such as stretching before standing and seeking support when getting out of bed, are crucial.

Other recommendations include:

Elevating your head while sleeping

Avoiding heavy lifting, straining, and prolonged standing

Limiting hot water exposure

Eating small, frequent meals

Reducing carbohydrate intake

Resting after meals

