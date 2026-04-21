Rapido rider sends inappropriate messages to woman, company apologises as chat goes viral

New Delhi:

A woman in Ghaziabad has alleged that a Rapido rider sent her inappropriate messages after completing a trip, raising fresh concerns around passenger safety and data misuse on ride hailing platforms. The incident came to light through a social media post that has since gained attention.

The woman, identified as Anushka, shared her experience on Instagram, posting screenshots of the messages along with a short clip from the day of the ride. Her post has now gone viral, prompting a response from Rapido.

Messages shared after ride spark concern

The clip begins with a casual line. “Rapido bike book kar leti hoon, kya hi ho jaayega,” which roughly translates to “I’ll just book a Rapido bike, what could possibly go wrong.” It is followed by “Ho gaya,” meaning “Well, this happened.”

She then shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation that was allegedly initiated by the rider who had just dropped her off.

In the messages, the man wrote, “Pehchaana nahi? Abhi toh drop karke aaya hoon,” asking if she recognised him. When Anushka asked if he was the Rapido rider, he confirmed. He then commented on her appearance, calling her “cute” and saying she looked “achchi” in traditional clothes. He also asked her age, whether she lived alone, and suggested meeting her at 4 pm the next day.

Screenshots of the chat that allegedly happened between the woman and the Rapido rider.

Anushka said she blocked the rider soon after receiving these messages.

Rapido responds, calls behaviour unacceptable

Responding to the post, Rapido issued a public apology. The company described the rider’s behaviour as “unethical” and “completely unacceptable.”

Rapido issued a public apology after the woman shared the incident on Instagram.

The video has since gone viral, with many users raising concerns about rider safety and how customer contact details may be accessed or misused after a trip.