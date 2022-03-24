Ever had ramen with ice-cream? This Japanese cafe leaves internet puzzled over its unique dish

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JESSEOGN Ever had ramen with ice-cream?

Well, looks like the trend of bizarre food is not ending anytime soon. After butchering the taste of Maggi by adding weird combinations like sugar syrups, chocolates, milk shakes and others, the world has moved on to another popular dish. With the K-pop culture taking over steadily, ramen has found its popularity increasing as well in other parts of the world. It is only fair to experiment with its taste now. A cafe in Japan served a popular East Asian dish- ramen with vanilla and chocolate ice- cream and netizens were left stunned.

A video is going viral on the internet after the food blogger named Jesse Ogundiran revealed this unique dish and expressed that they liked it. A cafe named Franken in Japan served their special miso ramen with an ice-cream cone as a topping. For the unversed, ramen is a popular Japanese noodle soup with toppings and a rich, creamy broth.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were divided. While many were disgusted with the idea, others expressed their excitement to try it. One user said, "Vanilla is okay but chocolate is out of question." Another commented, "I mean people put cheese and/or sugar in their ramen and some people also put ice because they can't handle the heat so I don't see the big deal."

On the other hand, those who put this unique dish in the bizarre food category said, "Nah I don’t want my ramen to be sweet... That sounds like a texture nightmare to me, especially the cone."

Check out the video here-

After reading this, if you are still in the mood to experiment with your food-- try risking your life with Motichoor & besan ladoos milkshake, claim netizens. Recently, a food vlogger Aiyushi Malhotra took to her Instagram handle called Foodie Blest and dropped a video sharing the recipe of this interesting dish.

In the viral clip, the vendor made the milkshake with different types of laddus. Check out-