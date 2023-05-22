Rakhi Sawant and Pakistani dancer groove to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at her academy. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant and Pakistani dancer groove to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja

Trending News: A viral video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" by Lata Mangeshkar at a wedding reception took Instagram by storm last year. The mesmerizing dance moves of Ayesha quickly captured the attention of millions of viewers, causing the song to trend on the platform. This viral sensation inspired people to recreate the graceful steps and even led to the creation of funny and creative reels. After the song went viral, several parody versions of it surfaced on Instagram and there were many nice covers too, this male version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja is one of them. Among the numerous dance videos, a new one featuring Rakhi Sawant and Aamir Rafique has recently emerged, captivating the internet with their incredible performance.

Rakhi Sawant, known for her energetic presence in the entertainment industry and on social media, teamed up with Aamir Rafique for a captivating dance performance. Filmed at the Rakhi Sawant Dance Academy in Dubai, their moves and expressions breathed new life into the beloved song. Viewers were left awestruck by their dance, expressing their amazement with repeated exclamations of "wow." Rakhi Sawant shared the video on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Trending dance with Talabat King (Aamir)."

Since its upload on May 12, the dance video has gone viral, accumulating over 2.5 million views and 81k likes and continuing to attract more viewers. Netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration for Rakhi Sawant's dance and some even pointed out that she has lost weight and looks amazing. “Rakhi bhot patli ho gye ho kaise.” One user commented, "Awesome dance," while another praised Rakhi's appearance, stating, "Rakhi looks very cute in this video." The general sentiment among the audience was overwhelmingly positive, with comments like "Superb ma'am" and "Rakhi killed it." A fifth viewer simply exclaimed, "Wow Rakhi mind-blowing dance."

Watch the viral video here:

