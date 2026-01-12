Rahul Gandhi seen in Vietnam airport: Vlogger shares pictures Clearly stunned by the coincidence, Daksh captured the moment through photos and a short video, documenting the unexpected overlap.

A meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a 20-year-old Indian travel vlogger at Vietnam Hanoi airport has caught the attention of social media users, turning a simple layover into a viral story. The moment was shared online by Daksh, a young travel content creator, who said he was surprised to spot Rahul Gandhi in the airport lounge. The surprise doubled when he later realised that they were not just at the same airport but were also booked on the same flight.

Clearly stunned by the coincidence, Daksh captured the moment through photos and a short video, documenting the unexpected overlap between his travel journey and a senior political figure’s itinerary.

A casual conversation at the airport

Adding to the excitement was a brief and friendly interaction between the two. Daksh said Rahul Gandhi spoke to him for a short while and even complimented his hat, telling him it looked good on him. For the young traveller, the casual exchange made the moment feel even more unreal, transforming a fleeting sighting into a personal memory.

Social media reacts with amusement

Daksh shared the visuals on X with a light-hearted caption, joking about how Hanoi had suddenly become far more interesting. The post struck a chord online, crossing 30,000 views in a short time.

Users flooded the comments with humorous reactions, many pointing out how airports often become the setting for the most unexpected meetings. Others highlighted the contrast between a seasoned political leader and a Gen Z travel vlogger sharing the same flight.

Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam visits draw attention

Rahul Gandhi is known for his informal interactions during travel, often engaging casually with people outside formal political settings. The incident has also renewed curiosity about Gandhi’s frequent visits to Vietnam. This is reportedly his third trip to the country in a short span, prompting online users to wonder aloud about the significance of Vietnam in his recent travels.