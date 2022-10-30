Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
  Raccoon breaks through wall to steal snacks, netizens give him thumbs up for effort | WATCH

A video has been going viral on social media which showed a raccoon punching a hole in the wall at an airport to steal snacks. Netizens have been laughing over this hilarious clip.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2022 13:33 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNILAD A video shows raccoon stealing from an airport

Animal videos are all the rage on social media. In a newly surfaced clip, a raccoon could be seen stealing snacks from a counter at an airport store. The video has not only left the netizens amused but has also showcased how intelligent and courageous the animal was in sneakily putting its hands through a wall to steal and fill his belly. Social media users have been flooding the comments sections with hilarious reactions as the video of the 'greedy' raccoon goes viral. 

Raccoon steals food in viral video 

In the short but funny clip, the raccoon emerged from a hole in the wall and then proceeded to steal stacked snacks from a store in the airport. Not only were his efforts on point, but the animal showed immense presence of mind in making the move of putting his hand through the area to steal food and diminish its hunger. While it is not uncommon for animals to look for food in human-occupied places, the cute antics of the little, sneaky raccoon will surely make your day. Many are also drawing comparisons between this raccoon and the one that features in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy as the animal in the movie was also infamous for stealing. 

Read: Seoul Halloween Stampede: Heartbreaking visuals of people performing CPR on streets go viral 

 

Netizens react to video of raccoon stealing food 

Social media users have found the video of a raccoon stealing food funny. Some found it unusual while some 'understood' what the hungry animal must have been going through at that point in time. Commenting on the clip, one social media user said, "little cutie boi, his little hands (sic)." Another one wrote, "my love for your raccoons continue (sic)."

Read: Bizarre! Man applies urine to hair in open street; netizens ask 'how to unsee it?'

  

