Python found in bar manager's desk drawer in Australia, rescued. Watch

Trending News: Snakes have long been regarded as dangerous and frightening creatures, but their remarkable abilities and tactics often captivate our curiosity. These masterful reptiles are experts at camouflage and possess unique defensive and offensive techniques to confuse predators. Recently, a surprising incident unfolded in Australia when a carpet python was discovered in a bar manager's desk drawer, leaving the internet in shock.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share the extraordinary encounter. They posted an image showing a black and yellow snake peacefully slumbering in the drawer. In the caption, they recounted the manager's frightful experience: "Snake In Bar Manager's Desk Drawer. The manager of a local venue was working at his desk all day and, upon clocking off, he was terrified to find a snake inside!" Additionally, they uploaded a video capturing the snake catchers' efforts to safely remove the reptile.

In the clip, the snake catchers enter the scene equipped with their tools. As they open the drawer, they are surprised to find the carpet python clinging to the corner. The catchers carefully place it into a blue bag and release it into a forest. Since the post was shared, it has garnered 38k views and a thousand likes.

Reactions to the image were mixed, with some feeling genuinely frightened and others finding the situation cool or fascinating. One user shared their own experience, saying, "The craziest place I found a snake was in one of my shoes! The little carpet python was so calm." Another person jokingly commented, "Now, the snakes are going to work! Lovely!!" Another user wrote, "Let me go put a lock on my desk drawer. Y'all done really scared me." One person marvelled at the snake's ability, saying, "Amazing how they can get into such small spaces." Another user simply wrote, "So cool."

