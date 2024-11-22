Bigg Boss OTT fame Puneet superstar apologises after alleged assault, viral video sparks debate | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@GHARKEKALESH Bigg Boss OTT fame Puneet superstar's viral video.

Social media sensation and Bigg Boss ex-contestant Puneet Superstar, who is known for his videos, had become the center of a raging controversy. One of the videos showed him being attacked by two men who accused him of taking money but not delivering the job he was promised. The incident has divided the internet, with some questioning the authenticity of the video and others expressing schadenfreude.

Video goes viral

A video of Puneet Superstar being slapped, punched, and kicked by two men has taken social media by storm. The men accused Puneet of taking Rs 1 lakh for the project two months ago but failing to deliver it. They demanded he return the money, apologize publicly, and perform squats as a sign of remorse. Originally shared by the page “Ghar Ke Kalesh” on the X platform, the video has garnered millions of views and generated a lot of reaction.

Accusers speak out

In the video, a man named Pradeep Dhaka alleged that Puneet has a history of taking money without completing assignments. “He took money from us but did not do the work,” Pradeep explained, detailing how Puneet was paid Rs 1 lakh two months ago. In the video, Puneet can be seen apologising with folded hands, shedding tears, and doing squats to calm his accusers down.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The internet is divided over the incident. While many found the assault unjustified, others took pleasure in watching Puneet get “punished.” Some users speculated the video might be scripted, while others argued it seemed genuine due to the intensity of the assault.

“He deserved it for scamming people,” wrote one user.

“This should’ve been handled by the police, not through violence,” another commented.

Some even joked that Puneet might have been paid to stage the incident.

Puneet’s Response

Despite the controversy, Puneet Superstar continues to post videos on Instagram, seemingly unfazed by the backlash. Whether the incident was real or scripted, it has certainly kept the self-proclaimed internet star in the spotlight.

The video raises questions about accountability and the ethics of online behavior, leaving the internet both amused and divided.

