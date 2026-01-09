Pune man trapped on balcony at 3 am saved by Blinkit delivery agent; viral video wins internet | WATCH A late-night mishap in Pune turned into an unexpected rescue when two men trapped on their balcony at 3 am sought help from a Blinkit delivery agent. The viral Instagram video has attracted humour, admiration and widespread praise for the delivery partner's calm and professional response.

Pune:

A man and his friend found themselves stuck on their balcony at around 3 am after the door accidentally locked behind them in Maharashtra's Pune district. Instead of panicking, they came up with an unexpected solution. The man placed an order on the quick-commerce platform Blinkit to call a delivery agent to his house and then sought his help. The friends guided the delivery agent calmly over the phone and explained how he could assist them in getting the door opened.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The entire incident was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the handle @mihteeor. Blinkit also reacted in the comments section, writing, "This can only happen in Pune." The video quickly went viral, with social media users cracking jokes and sharing their astonishment at this unusual rescue. The clip shows the two youngsters explaining where their spare key was kept and how the delivery agent could open the main door without disturbing their sleeping parents. Viewers appreciated the agent for his professionalism and calm behaviour during the situation.

Social media reacts with humour and appreciation

Several users shared their reactions in the comments. One wrote, "Blinkit is the new 911." Another added, "Some superheroes do not wear capes. They wear Blinkit T-shirts." Someone else joked, "Imagine your parents waking up and seeing him entering the house." Another user narrated, "Once I ordered Blinkit just to wake my husband up. I was at work and he was not answering calls, so I asked the delivery guy to knock until he woke up."

The viral moment has been praised widely for the quick thinking of the friends and the exceptional effort of the Blinkit delivery agent. One user summed it up well, saying, "He stayed calm, followed instructions and handled the situation. He definitely deserves a big tip."

ALSO READ: Prince Narula finally breaks silence on viral 'arrest' video, reveals truth behind the clip