'Polar Express in real life': Fierce wind in Antarctica looks like high-speed train, netizens confused

Trending News: The Polar Express is a beloved animated film that has captured the hearts of both children and adults around the world. Released in 2004, the film takes viewers on a magical journey aboard a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. It tells the story of a young boy who embarks on an extraordinary adventure, learning about the power of belief and the spirit of Christmas along the way.

Now, a viral video is captivating social media users that is reminding them of The Polar Express. The clip showcases what appears to be a "typical workday in Antarctica." Shared on Instagram by Tomasz Kurczaba, head of the 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition, the video has gained significant attention with over 25 million views and 995k likes. =

In the video, we witness the intense wind movement outside a room on King George Island in Antartica. A person, bundled up in a jacket, gloves, winter boots, and goggles, struggles to close the door against extremely powerful gusts of wind. The force of the wind causes objects inside the room to sway and the person holding the door is visibly affected by the strong currents. At one point, another person can be seen recording the video, extending their arms to help.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens were astonished and many even mistook the scene for a moving train. One user commented, "I thought it was a train," while another referred to it as "The Polar Express in real life." The ever-changing weather conditions on King George Island contribute to the dramatic and unpredictable nature of the environment. It serves as a base for several countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Poland, Russia, South Korea, and Uruguay.

This viral video provides a glimpse into the harsh yet awe-inspiring conditions that researchers and scientists face while working in Antarctica.

