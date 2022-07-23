Pilot surprises his parents by flying them home to Jaipur. Watch heart-warming video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESIPILOT11_ Pilot video

We all want to make our parents proud. Everyone waits for that one opportunity in life to show their parents that they've made it in life. An Indian pilot recently shared a video on his Instagram account that went viral and made many people go 'aww'! Kamal Kumar, a pilot that goes by the username @desipilot11 recently flew his parents to Jaipur and recorded the video on camera. The heartwarming video instantly became viral and netizens couldn't help but applaud him.

The video with 2.7 million views on Instagram, shows the pilot's parents, who were unaware that it was their son who was going to fly the plane, were baffled and amused to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft. Kamal captioned the video, "I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It's such a feeling." The man even took his family members to the cockpit where they all clicked pictures.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens were impressed by the achievements and lauded the pilot. "Heart-warming," commented a user. Another wrote "Every aspiring pilot’s dream." A third comment read, "This is the best thing I have seen today! Congratulations yaar! Huge achievement unlocked. Your parents might have been so proud of you." ALSO READ: CBSE 10th & 12th Results: Netizens share hilarious memes & jokes to perfectly express students' emotions

This is not the first time that such a special moment was caught on camera. Earlier in May, a woman named Zahra posted a video of her husband, who was the pilot in command of the flight she boarded, making a special announcement for her. The video was an instant hit amongst netizens.

