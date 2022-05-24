Pasta served in Kourtney Kardashian's wedding menu is 'the saddest thing' netizens have seen ever; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Kourtney Kardashian's wedding menu

Pasta served in Kourtney Kardashian's wedding menu has created a stir on the social media platform. Her wedding with Travis Barker at Villa Olivetta, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's idyllic estate was followed by a lavish wedding reception at Castello Brown for their friends and family. From the bride's one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana corset mini dress to panoramic views of the crystalline Mediterranean, everything about the wedding was luxurious. But, there's one thing that has hugely disappointed the netizens and it's the portion size of the pasta that was served during the bash. Ever since Kourtney's sister Kylie shared the glimpse of the pasta served at the wedding, the internet has been crying as that's the least they could expect in a celebrity wedding.

Netizens claim it to be the saddest thing they saw on the internet. Check out their epic reactions below:

However, some people extended their support and justified the portion size of the pasta: