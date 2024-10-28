VIDEO: Passengers crammed into train toilets as people leave for Bihar for Diwali, Chhath Puja

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Passengers are seen standing at the gate and sitting on the widow of a Bihar-bound train.

Every year around Diwali and Chhath Puja, millions of people head back to their hometowns in Bihar to celebrate these festivals with family. In view of this surge, Indian Railways runs several festival special trains each year. Despite these efforts, many still struggle to get confirmed tickets, leading passengers to resort to any means necessary to make it home, often enduring difficult conditions. Both social and mainstream media platforms have highlighted the plight of these passengers, with videos emerging of the overwhelming crowds gathered at railway stations.

Passengers struggling at Anand Vihar station

In one recent instance at Anand Vihar railways station, Bihar-bound passengers from Delhi had to face tough times. Due to unconfirmed tickets, many passengers boarded the general compartments, braving extreme overcrowding. The video of the incident has also emerged showing passengers clinging to train doors, with an estimated 4,500 passengers packed into five general compartments on the Bhagalpur Express. They are often seen standing with barely enough space to balance on one foot. Despite the risks, passengers are determined to make it home during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Forced to travel in train toilets

For those unable to secure space even in general compartments, the train's toilets became makeshift seating areas. In a video, at least eight people are seen squeezing into a single restroom with their belongings, enduring the heat and smell. The urgency of reaching home outweighs these discomforts and even in challenging conditions, passengers are steadfast in their resolve to return for the festive season.

Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains

Like every year, this year as well several special trains have been announced to accommodate the large crowds and ensure smooth travel for passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja. These include the Kota-Danapur-Kota, Patna-New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Katihar-Dauram Madhepura-Katihar, and Katihar-Chhapra-Katihar routes. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, four pairs of these special trains will be in operation during the festive rush.

