Forget fancy hors d'oeuvres, this wedding’s pani puri 'jet pack' goes viral | WATCH

New Delhi:

Indian weddings are popular because of their great decorations, great menus, and innovative food stalls, but one thing about Indian weddings seems to be gaining popularity on social media platforms like Instagram for an entirely different reason altogether. An Instagram reel of the pani puri machine being used at an Indian wedding has been getting a lot of likes and comments on how Indian weddings really needed such innovations.

The video was uploaded by content creator Arjun Manjunath. Clearly impressed, he captioned the video, “I WILL need a pani puri machine at my wedding in India,” a statement that quickly resonated with thousands of viewers.

The internet says this is the wedding upgrade nobody knew they needed

The unusual setup instantly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom admitted they were more interested in the pani puri machine than any other part of the wedding.

One user joked, “Babe, wake up, the pani puri jet pack is here.”

Another commenter hilariously wrote, “Doctor Octopus, but each hand is a different flavour of paani.”

Several users said they would happily skip fancy appetisers if it meant having unlimited pani puri available through a machine. Others called it the most practical wedding innovation they had seen in a long time.

Why pani puri remains India's ultimate crowd favourite

Few street foods inspire the kind of loyalty that pani puri does. Whether it is called golgappa, puchka or pani puri, depending on the region, the snack enjoys near-universal popularity across India.

That may explain why the machine generated so much excitement online. For many viewers, it represented the perfect blend of technology and one of India's most beloved comfort foods.

A wedding trend in the making?

As much as lavish dessert bars and live cooking stations are currently trending in modern-day weddings, some users believe that pani puri stations could make up for the next trend in automation.

From looking at the comments, it is safe to say that future wedding planners will not have any issue drawing their inspiration from this viral food station. Indeed, there is little chance that guests at an Indian wedding will resist succumbing to the temptation of perfectly stuffed pani puris.