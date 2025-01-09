Pakistani man shares inspiring video of his mother driving | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pakistani man shares video of his mother driving

There are days when the internet feels like a rotten space but then, there are days when you come across content that are inspiring and heartwarming. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows an elderly woman driving through a busy road in Pakistan.

Pakistani creator Majid Ali shared the video on Instagram which shows his mother driving seamlessly through a busy road. The video has garnered more than 29.8 million views and nearly 1.2 million likes.

The woman can be seen driving effortlessly as she is dressed in a kurta set with a dupatta draped over her head. Ali also shared another video of his mother driving. He captioned the video, "A mother is your first friend, best and forever friend." This video has garnered more than 700K views.

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "Dadi ji ke liye to ek like banta hai."

Another comment reads, 'Masha Allah slamat rakhe." A third comment reads, "Apne aap mei itna confidence is age mei bhi super."

A fourth user wrote, "Who says you are bound. It's all about you." Another user wrote, " She is lady taxi driver in Pakistan.. I saw her in interview its been ages. .. Much respected."

One of the comments under the video reads, "Is umar duniye ne ksisi paheli baar dekha gya druving karta huye."

