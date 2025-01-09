Man's resignation letter leaves internet amazed, says 'my salary remained frozen...'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Man's resignation letter leaves internet amazed

A resignation letter has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a man hilariously outlines his reasons for leaving the job. The letter, addressed to the HR, starts in a formal way, but then takes a witty turn.

The man in his letter wrote, "After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment.

"I’m worried how will my career move fast, if I don’t have enough salary to buy fastest phone in India? Therefore, I've decided it's time to seek opportunities where growth isn't just a buzzword.

"My last working day will be 04 December 2024, and I'll ensure a smooth handover. Thank you for the experience and all the memories. Sincerely, Rahul."

Check the resignation letter here

A picture of the resignation letter was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user Rishabh Singh. The post has garnered more than 55.7K views. Several users took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the comments reads, "Better give him that phone and keep him." Another user wrote, "This existing tug-of-war between employees & employers over profit sharing of company Where both sides prefer their area of interest. This leads to downfall of either side, offcourse, huge profit margins makes Employers score over employees most of the time!"

A third comment reads, "Looks like iqoo marketing email." Another user wrote, "Smooth rahul bhai smooth..." One user wrote, "What if they give him an iQ1300 just to stay??

Always aim higher." One of the comments reads, "@IqooInd give this guy your phone he needs it more than anyone."

ALSO READ: Viral video of Bharatanatyam dancers performing on ROSÉ & Bruno Mars' APT will amaze you | Watch