This Pakistani man is footballer Kylian Mbappe’s lookalike, netizens call him 'Mbappu'. Watch

Trending News: It is said that everyone has seven lookalikes in the world, and when it comes to famous individuals, discovering their doubles is always intriguing. Recently, a man from Pakistan became an overnight viral sensation for bearing a striking resemblance to French football star Kylian Mbappe.

The video, shared on Instagram by user @idcaleem, attracted significant attention. Despite wearing a traditional kurta and pyjama, the unidentified man showcased facial features and a hairstyle remarkably similar to Kylian Mbappe's. Internet users quickly noticed the resemblance and pointed it out, leading to the video going viral with over 11.1 million views and 1 million likes.

What captured spectators' fascination were the man's peculiar features and hairdo, which echoed those of the PSG striker. Hilarity ensued in the comment section, with one user playfully mentioning Mbappe leaving PSG and joining "Jiye Sindh." Among the amusing comments, one user quipped, "Mbapee from Ali Express," while another suggested, "Mbappe signed for Lahore FC." "Mbappe in 144p," teased one, while another remarked, "More like Mbappu." A comment in jest read, "Har cheez ki 2nd coy Pakistan ma distayab ha" (Second copy of everything is available in Pakistan).

This is not the first time that celebrity doppelgangers have caused a sensation on the internet. Previously, a video featuring an individual bearing a striking resemblance to popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh went viral, leaving viewers amazed. In the clip, the doppelganger lip-synced to one of Arijit Singh's songs, sporting a light pink shirt, glasses, and a turban. Even the facial features bore an uncanny resemblance.

