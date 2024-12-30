Pakistani groom's father rents plane to shower millions of rupees over bride's house | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pakistani groom's father rents plane to shower millions of rupees over bride's house

Weddings are becoming extravagant with each passing day and there's a new trend that comes up with every wedding season. In a recent turn of events, a groom's father rented a plane to shower millions of rupees over the bride's house. The incident took place in Hyderabad city in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The video has gone viral on several social media platforms and has garnered more than 3K views on X (formerly Twitter).

The video shows that a plane is dropping cash over the bride's house. The caption of the video written in Urdu reads, "The bride’s father’s request... The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life."

While lavish weddings have become quite the norm in South-Asian weddings, this particular act of showering millions of rupees has the internet divided. Some people have called the act a waste of money whereas others were simply amused.

Watch the video here:

A user wrote, "Fantastic!!! Loved it!!! Issko bolte hai style! Paiso ki baarish karungaa!! Well done and somewhere you kept your promise!!! Thodaa hattke!!"

Another user wrote, "Instead of wasting money, it could have been used to help those in need." A third user commented, "The neighbours must be the happiest people right now."

However, this is not the first time that people have taken such extreme steps for weddings. In 2022, a groom was draped with a gigantic garland that was made of currency notes. The garland was massive and the groom required the help of his friends to hold it.

The wedding industry has grown tremendously in size over the past few years. According to a report, the size of the Indian wedding industry is approximately Rs 10 lakh crores and it is only second after food and grocery.

