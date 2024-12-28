Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amul remembers Manmohan Singh, pays tribute: 'Sabke mann ko jeeta'

Tributes for the former Prime Minister have been pouring in from all corners who was known for his statesmanship and economic reforms. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours here on Saturday in the presence of top dignitaries from India and abroad. Singh's funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter Upinder Singh at the Nigambodh Ghat amid the chanting of religious hymns. Singh, 92, died on the night of December 26.

Leaders across political parties paid rich tributes to the economist. While some called him a visionary, others recalled him as a person who saved India from the 1991 economic depression. Some termed his loss as the nation's big loss, while some said that they lost a friend, mentor and philosopher in him. The dairy brand Amul also created a topical for Dr Manmohan Singh with the tagline — “Sabke Mann Ko Jeeta” (He won everyone's hearts). The note attached to the post read, “Tribute to the former Prime Minister and economist.”

The post also managed to garner reactions from fans on social media. While one wrote, “A great economist...prayers for the departed soul...Om Shanti,” another added, “Almost every heart win....R.I.P Dr Manmohan Singh.”

“Sabke mann ko mohit karliya” (he enticed everyone's heart) said another. A user said, “Tribute To The Great Economist Of India R.I.P LEGEND.”

Singh's mortal remains were placed in a flower-bedecked vehicle and security personnel and party workers walked along the funeral route to finally reach Nigambodh Ghat around 11.30 am. Draped in the Tricolour, the flower-bedecked casket was placed on a raised platform at the ghat where leaders cutting across party lines laid wreaths on Singh's mortal remains. Earlier, Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader at the AICC headquarters, where the body was placed for an hour to enable workers to have the last glimpse of their leader. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and one of their daughters also laid a wreath on his body. The three daughters of Singh -- Upinder Singh, Daman Kaur and Amrit Kaur -- along with other relatives were present.