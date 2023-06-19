Optical illusion created using cleverly arranged tiles captivates netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Optical illusion

Trending News: Optical illusions never fail to amaze us with their mind-boggling tricks. They can make us question our eyes and leave us in awe of the artistry involved. Recently, a viral video shared by Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 showcased a fascinating optical illusion created using tiles on a floor.

In the clip, a man can be seen meticulously cutting tiles into specific shapes and then skillfully assembling them. Initially, the arrangement may appear strange and confusing. However, within a matter of seconds, a captivating image starts to take form on the floor. The caption accompanying the video on @Rainmaker1973's post exclaims, "This tiler creates a brilliant optical illusion with tiles."

The video has garnered an astonishing 1.5 million views. The clip has also received over 14k likes and comments from viewers who were captivated by the illusion. One individual wrote, "This is the most beautiful work I have ever seen." Another user stated, "Damn, I love this stuff." A third person shared their fascination, saying, "I just love these illusions. Boggles the mind."

