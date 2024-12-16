'Officially Linked': Aadhaar card-themed wedding invitation leaves internet amused

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Aadhaar card-themed wedding invitation leaves the internet amused.

Well, you must have received a lot of wedding invitations until today. You must have seen that they are often filled with pictures of God. Along with this, every detail related to the wedding is also written on the card. But nowadays people have started experimenting with wedding cards. People have started to bring out all their creativity on wedding cards. Now you need to check a unique wedding card that is going viral on social media. It exactly looks like an Aadhar card. Whoever's house this card must have reached, people must have wondered whose Aadhar card has come from after seeing it.

Wedding cards printed like Aadhar card

If you look at this wedding card that is going viral, you will find that 'Shubh Vivaah' is written at the top of the wedding card. Below that, the details of the bride and groom and their family members are given. Like the Aadhar card, scanner QR code and bar code are printed in it. The couple's picture together is also printed on the card. According to the information given on the card, it can be said that this card is very old because the date of marriage is written on it as June 22, 2017. Just look at the creativity of the person who printed the card. He has written the date of marriage in place of the Aadhar card number.

Unique wedding card went viral

The name of the groom is Prahlad and the name of the bride is Varsha printed on the card. Both of them are residents of Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh. This card is currently going viral on social media amidst the wedding season. It has been shared on social site X by a user named @Madan_Chikna . This wedding card has been seen and liked by thousands of people so far. This is not the first time that such strange cards have been seen on social media. Earlier also a wedding card went viral on social media, which was printed in Haryanvi dialect.

Soon after the wedding invitation went viral, social media started commenting on the post. One of the social media users wrote, "It's a forced, coerced, arranged marriage for sure," while another one wrote, "If we scan that bar code we can directly get the marriage food menu."

