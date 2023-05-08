NRI woman skis in saree, desi netizens call it coolest thing ever. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM NRI woman skis in saree

Trending News: Prepare to be inspired by the incredible journey of Divya Maiya, the CEO of Saath, as she defied expectations and blazed a trail in a viral video that captured hearts around the world. Picture this: a woman gracefully skiing through snow-capped mountains, dressed in a vibrant pink saree. Unconventional? Absolutely. But Divya not only embraced this unconventional choice but also skied like an absolute pro, showcasing her extraordinary skills and infectious spirit.

When the video was shared on Instagram on April 11, it quickly amassed nearly 1.9 million views and 90k likes, captivating the online community with its unique blend of courage, athleticism, and cultural pride. In a heartfelt message accompanying the reel, Divya expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received throughout the season. She also acknowledged the person who had inspired her to take on the challenge of skiing in a saree. "This is for you," she declared, as she effortlessly glided down the slopes.

Divya's accomplishment resonated deeply with viewers, not only for its sheer awe-inspiring nature but also for its empowering message. Many praised her for breaking barriers and defying stereotypes, with comments pouring in from people who found her journey deeply inspiring. "Photographer ki bhi daad deni padegi... Ek shot miss nahi kiya..... What a talent both of them...," a user commented. "Tips for the saree drape please, would love to try next season at least once in a saree," another user wrote. "Great choice of song ! Definitely sarees makes it more interesting to see and inspiring for brown peeps both men and women," a third added.

Watch the viral video here:

For Divya, this experience was about more than just skiing. It represented the convergence of her two passions: sports and dance. In her caption, she expressed the joy and liberation she felt as she merged these two worlds. The combination of adrenaline and pride fueled her, empowering her to overcome any obstacle that stood in her path.

