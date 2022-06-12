Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/THEQUICKSTYLE/YASINTATBY Norwegian dancers perform on 'Kaala Chashma' & 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' and leave Shilpa Shetty excited | WATCH

No party is complete without peppy Bollywood and Punjabi music and we can't help but agree with the fact. There are certain songs that are enjoyed not just in our country but also by people from all across the globe. A number of times we have seen videos of foreigners performing to the tunes of Indian music that not just entertain us but also leave a feeling of pride. Well, a similar kind of video is going viral on the internet. In the same, a troupe of Norwegian dancers can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with their impressive moves and choreography on desi hits like 'Kaal Chashma' and 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from the films 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari.' The video has gained over 3.5 million views and also appreciation from Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

The young performers from Norway, in the viral video, can be seen dancing at a wedding reception and adding a desi tadka to the festivities. Interestingly, the groom named Suleman Malik happens to be the lead dancer of the crew and was seen joining the boys performing on stage. The video was shared with a caption reading, "Wedding vibe!! Gratulerer med min bror."

As soon as the same was shared it got the attention of the film in which the song was featured. Sid Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared the same on his Instagram story.

Later, many demanded some more videos of the group after which another video in which they can be seen bringing the 90s vibe was shared. It was shared with a caption reading, "Dont worry Ed SherKhan got you."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also re-shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "This is what I refer to as a super se upar wala performance."

The videos are slowly and steadily going viral on various social media platforms and have been receiving much love from netizens and other celebrities.