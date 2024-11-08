No dating, no marriage, no babies with men who voted for Trump: What is '4B' movement?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

In a move that has caught the attention of both supporters and critics alike, a group of American liberal women has launched an unprecedented protest against men who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. Dubbed the "4B Movement," these women have pledged to boycott dating, relationships, and even marriage with men who cast their ballots for the former president. This bold, and somewhat cheeky, stance has stirred up considerable buzz on social media, leaving many both baffled and amused.

The protest was inspired by the recent victory of Donald Trump, who triumphed over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the November election. While the outcome was celebrated by many of Trump's supporters, it triggered a wave of frustration among liberal women who viewed his win as a blow to women's rights and progressive causes. Among the issues they are most concerned about are abortion rights, gender equality, and the future of American democracy.

As a form of retaliation, women in this "sex strike" are taking to social media to declare their resistance. The group's slogan is clear: No sex, no dating, no marriage, and, to top it off, no babies with men who voted for Trump — at least not for the next four years.

A 'no love' campaign

On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, young women have been sharing videos where they vow to remain celibate, delete dating apps, and even encourage their peers to exercise sovereignty over their bodies by abstaining from any romantic entanglements with men who supported Trump. One viral video featured a woman who took a solemn oath to stay single for the duration of Trump's presidency, passionately urging others to do the same.

"By choosing not to engage in relationships, we are reclaiming our power. We are making it clear that our voices, our rights, and our bodies are not up for debate," said one young activist in a viral video that has since garnered millions of views.

This so-called “sex strike” is not just about avoiding romantic relationships. It’s about a deeper political statement, challenging what these women perceive as a dangerous shift in America’s political and social landscape. Their message? They will no longer stand idly by while their rights and the rights of future generations are undermined by the very people who helped elect a president they view as deeply problematic.

The '4B' pledge

The four "Bs" in the movement’s name stand for:

No Babies – Women promise not to have children with Trump voters.

– Women promise not to have children with Trump voters. No Boyfriends – No dating men who voted for the president.

– No dating men who voted for the president. No Branches – No forming relationships, be it physical or emotional, with those who supported Trump.

– No forming relationships, be it physical or emotional, with those who supported Trump. No Binding – Not engaging in any romantic or sexual binding activities.

This new form of activism is reminiscent of the feminist movements that have shaped global politics, particularly the 1970s feminist protests, which also utilized "sex strikes" as a form of political resistance. However, the '4B Movement' stands apart due to its uniquely modern, digital approach, harnessing the power of social media to spread its message to a vast, and often unpredictable, audience.

A stirring response

While the "4B Movement" has garnered widespread attention, it has also drawn its fair share of criticism. Many detractors have mocked the campaign, claiming that it is little more than a gimmick or an attention-seeking ploy. "The real issue isn’t a sex strike, it’s about addressing the systemic issues we face as women in society,” said one conservative commentator on Twitter. “This isn’t how you create change."

But the movement’s supporters are undeterred. They argue that abstaining from dating and romantic relationships is a radical act of reclaiming autonomy in a political climate where their rights are under threat. "It’s about making a statement. If men who voted for Trump think they can take away our rights, then they can forget about having us as partners,” said one participant. “This is a protest with real consequences."

A growing trend

The movement, despite being in its early stages, is gaining momentum as more women across the U.S. post videos, articles, and memes on social media declaring their commitment to the cause. It has sparked debates about the effectiveness of using personal relationships as a form of political protest, as well as the ethics of using social media platforms to organize a campaign around something as intimate as sex and dating.

Whether or not the "4B Movement" will lead to any significant political change remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: these women are not backing down. And with the power of social media behind them, they are making their voices heard in ways that even the most seasoned political campaigners might envy.

As for men who voted for Trump? They might need to find another way to win over the hearts of liberal women—at least for the next four years.