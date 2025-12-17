'Names we grew up hearing': Pakistani viewer finds Dhurandhar uncomfortably familiar The Pakistani viewer noted that while the film stirred emotional reactions and even backlash from family members, it succeeded in doing what powerful cinema is meant to do provoke thought and reflection.

Since its release earlier this month, Dhurandhar is a hit and people around are loving it. While the film has been praised for its scale, performances and gripping storytelling, it has also sparked intense debate for its bold portrayal of cross-border conflict and terrorism linked to Pakistan. Now, a reaction from a Pakistani viewer has added a new dimension to the conversation.

How Pakistan reacted to Dhurandhar

In a video shared on Instagram, a man who identified himself as having grown up in Karachi, Pakistan, openly discussed his reaction to the film. A longtime fan of Hindi cinema, he admitted that several names, places and characters shown in the movie felt close to home.

“There are many names and characters in the film that we’ve been hearing since childhood,” he said, acknowledging the uncomfortable familiarity portrayed on screen. The viewer did not shy away from addressing the political core of the film. He openly stated that once again, Pakistan is shown as the enemy, reflecting the long-standing tension between the two nations.

Despite the discomfort, he said he still appreciated the film as cinema, calling it a “brilliant work” and praising its music, screenplay and performances.

The Pakistani viewer noted that while the film stirred emotional reactions and even backlash from family members, it succeeded in doing what powerful cinema is meant to do provoke thought and reflection. He said some scenes were genuinely disturbing and “against humanity,” adding that removing national labels and looking at the issue as one human harming another made the reality even harder to ignore.

Dhurandhar box office performance

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari area to dismantle terror networks shown as being backed by the ISI. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

At the box office, the film has crossed Rs 350 crore net in India within just 10 days, surpassing the lifetime collections of major hits like Sanju, PK and Saiyaara.