Nagpur vendor's unique deal of Rs 99,000 for unlimited pani puri leaves netizens surprised | Check viral post

Golgappa, also known as Panipuri or Puchka in some areas, is one of the most popular street foods in India. These small spicy golgappas have become popular not only in India but all over the world. Golgappa carts are seen everywhere from weddings to parks and markets. But recently when a golgappa vendor offered free golgappas for life, it instantly went viral on social media.

Unique offer from Nagpur's Golgappa Wala

A golgappa vendor in Nagpur has given such an offer to his customers that can give them a chance to eat golgappas for free for life. Under this offer, if the customer pays Rs 99,000 at once, then he will never have to pay for golgappas in his entire life. According to this offer, customers can eat golgappas whenever they want and can eat as many golgappas as they want, without any money.

The topic of discussion on social media

This unique and interesting offer has become a topic of discussion on social media. This post has been shared from the Instagram account marketing. growmatics, which has been liked by more than 16,000 people so far. People are also expressing their views on this offer. A user asked, "Is this offer for my life or the shopkeeper?"

Another user wrote, "He knows that no one will give him money, but his work is done." Apart from this, many people are questioning the authenticity of this offer and say that the shopkeeper may run away with the money.

