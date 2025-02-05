Viral Video: Police Station turns wedding venue after food shortage disrupts ceremony in Surat| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/PIXABAY Police Station turns wedding venue after food shortage disrupts ceremony

A wedding in Surat was unexpectedly shifted to a police station after a food shortage disrupted the ceremony. The incident took place in Varachha, Surat on Sunday (February 2).

Anjali Kumari and Rahul Pramod Mahanto were set to exchange garlands at Shri Lakshmi Narayan Hall in Surat’s Varachha area when a heated argument over shortage of food broke out between their families.

Bride approaches police

After that, the situation escalated, and the groom's family refused to take the bride along and left the venue. The bride's family was in shock as the celebrations came to an abrupt halt. Left with no choice, distraught, Anjali Kumari called the police helpline number to report the incident.

Responding promptly to the distressed call, the local police called both families to the police station. However, the groom's family stood firm and refused to let the wedding continue. The police counselled the couple but the groom was hesitant to return to the wedding venue due to concerns about further clashes between the families.

Police Officers step in to facilitate wedding rituals

In a heartwarming moment, the local police decided to step in and facilitate the completion of the wedding rituals. The Varacha Police Station officers made the arrangements for the wedding ceremony at the police station.

Harish Sanghavi posts video of this incident

Harish Sanghavi, Minister of State- Home, Industries, Transport, Youth & Sports (I/C) took to X account to share this news. He wrote, ''From sounding Strange at first sight to Wow! Surat Police's Social Policing Mastery. A wedding in Surat took an unexpected turn when the groom and his supporters left the venue. But, Surat Police sprang into action!'' Varacha Police Station officers tracked down the groom and bride, and in a heartwarming display of social policing, facilitated the wedding ceremony at the police station itself! Hats off to Surat Police Varacha Police team for their compassionate and proactive approach! You've not only upheld the law but also brought two families together.'', he added.

Watch Viral Video

ALSO READ | Kerala man's unique wedding invite design in style of Ration card goes viral | see pics