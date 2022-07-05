Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars say vibe of Marine Drive hit different during monsoon | See viral videos, pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AAKASHEHE Marine Drive during Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfalls have washed the city of Mumbai! As the country's commercial capital, was clobbered by the downpour, netizens shared that multiple areas were flooded with knee-deep or waist-deep water and several subways were waterlogged. Traffic moved at snail's speed and life slowed down in Maharashtra city. Yet Mumbaikars managed to find the good. Several posted photos and videos of Marine Drive saying it's a different vibe there when monsoon hits the city.

While many flaunted their photography skills and photos of picturesque skies and landscapes, many shared throwback moments at marine drive. There were several who recorded small videos of waves hitting the rocks. There were also photos of groups of friends and couples spending time at the famous Mumbai location. Sample some of the tweets:

Mumbai Weather Report Latest

Meanwhile, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an Orange Alert sounded.

The entire west coast from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala is covered with dense clouds with the possibility of very heavy to heavy rains, and isolated extremely heavy rains for the coastal regions plus central and western Maharashtra, said IMD-Pune head K. S. Hosalikar.

The state government is keeping an eagle eye on the monsoon situation unfolding in different areas and has kept teams of NDRF, SDRF and other disaster agencies on high alert to be deployed at short notice.

Shinde has asked for specific monitoring in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts to keep all agencies in top preparedness for any eventuality.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert.