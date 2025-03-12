MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina set dance floor on fire at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding ceremony | Watch viral video A video has gone viral showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Rishabh Pant dancing with infectious energy to the iconic Sufi track ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ during the sangeet ceremony of Pant’s sister in Mussoorie.

A heartwarming video featuring cricketing legends Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Rishabh Pant has taken social media by storm. The clip captures the iconic trio dancing with sheer joy to the Sufi classic "Dama Dam Mast Qalandar" during the sangeet ceremony of Pant's sister in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie.

Part of the vibrant wedding celebrations currently underway in the scenic hill town, the sangeet night was filled with music, laughter, and infectious energy as the cricketers joined in the festivities. The video surfaced online on Wednesday and instantly went viral, delighting fans with this rare glimpse of their favourite sports stars in a completely relaxed and cheerful avatar.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Rishabh Pant, fresh off India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai, flew in on Monday to be a part of the wedding. Fully immersed in the celebrations, Pant participated in the mehendi, sangeet, and haldi functions. His sister, Sakshi Pant, is all set to tie the knot with businessman Ankit Chaudhary, and the Pant family is leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion truly memorable.

MS Dhoni attends function with his family

Adding to the excitement, India's most decorated cricket captain MS Dhoni made a rare public appearance at the private gathering, arriving in Mussoorie via Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport along with his family. Dressed in a simple black t-shirt and light-colored trousers, the legendary cricketer looked completely at ease as he soaked in the festivities. His longtime friend and teammate Suresh Raina was also seen dancing with his trademark charm.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to attend

As per reports, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli are also reported to be attending the event. However, there’s no clarity on the matter. Both the cricketers recently reached India after the Champions Trophy success in Dubai. Rishabh Pant is expected to join the Lucknow Super Giants camp soon after the wedding. He was bought for INR 27 crore - the most any cricketer has earned in the history of the IPL and LSG have also named him the captain for the next season.

