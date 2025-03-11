MS Dhoni reaches Mussoorie to attend Rishabh Pant’s sister's wedding: WATCH Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has reached Mussoorie for Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. Star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also reported to join but there's no clarity as both cricketers recently arrived to India after Champions Trophy success.

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has travelled to Mussoorie, Uttarakhand for the gala wedding of keeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s younger sister. Dhoni, who joined Chennai Super Kings training camp earlier in the month, was spotted in the Mussoorie airport and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Sakshi Pant, Rishabh’s sister is set to marry businessman Ankit Chaudhary and Dhoni attended their engagement ceremony in the last year. On the other hand, star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also reported to be attending the event. However, there’s no clarity on the matter.

Both the cricketers recently reached India after the Champions Trophy success in Dubai. They are expected to join their respected teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians soon and it needs to be seen if they will travel to Mussoorie ahead of that. Nevertheless, according to a media report, Rohit’s car was spotted in Delhi and that raised speculations. However, the cricketer landed at Mumbai airport on March 10 and hasn’t travelled since.

Rishabh is expected to join the Lucknow Super Giants camp soon after the wedding. He was bought for INR 27 crore - the most any cricketer has earned in the history of the IPL and LSG have also named him the captain for the next season. Meanwhile, ahead of that, the team has suffered a major blow, as one of their retained cricketers Mayank Yadav is reported to be missing the first few games in the tournament.

He is currently training at the Nationa Cricket Academy (NCA) and will only join the team after the doctors hand him a fit certificate. The foreign cricketers meanwhile will be joining the squad in the next couple of days. LSG, on the other hand, will start their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.