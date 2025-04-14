Mosquito hunter! Meet the girl whose unbelievable hobby stuns internet | Watch viral video A recent video of a girl who keeps a record of her mosquito killings has gone viral on social media. For her record, she takes notes that include the name, time, and place of each mosquito's death. Read on to know more.

Every person has different talents, and many are gaining fame nowadays due to their skills. Recently, a girl has captured the internet's attention with her unique hobby: keeping a record of the mosquitoes she kills. In a recent social media video, content creator Akanksha Rawat introduced the world to her sister's rather bizarre pastime- maintaining a detailed mosquito kill record. Yes, you read that right.

In the viral video, the content creator states, "She is my sister, and you won't believe what her hobby is: she keeps a record of every mosquito she kills and also names them." She then flipped her camera to a white sheet that was laid out on the table. She recorded the name, time, and location of each mosquito's death on the sheet. One mosquito, for example, killed in the kitchen, was named Ramesh. Several others followed, each with their own "obituary" details. Another girl sitting beside them was feeling uncomfortable about her unique hobby, while the creator was making fun of her.

Social Media Reaction

After posting this video, it received 7.2 million views, along with several likes, shares, and comments. In the comments section, users have been sharing humorous remarks.

One user commented, "Pura machar samaj dara hua hai (The entire mosquito community is scared)."

Another user referred to it as a "next-level hobby."

Someone else wrote, "'The Riyal Death Notes."

Another comment pointed out, "Khoon chusne wale mosquito female hoti hai. Pr naam ladko ke diye gaye. Purush jivan kathin hai (Mosquitoes that suck blood are female, but they've been given male names. Men's lives are hard)."

Lastly, one user quipped, "I think she wrote all her ex's names!"