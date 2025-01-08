Monkey flies kite in Banaras, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Monkey flies kite in Banaras, video goes viral

Monkeys are known to be able to perform several tasks. A recent video has gone viral on the internet wherein a monkey is seen flying a kite from a rooftop. Several users have reposted the video on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The original post was shared on Instagram by a user named 'mahadev_ _833' with the caption, "Ye Banaras hai guru yaha kuch bhi ho sakta hai (This is Banaras, anything can happen here)."

In the video, a monkey can be seen flying a kite. The monkey handles the string of the kite with precision and can be seen tugging at the string with its forelimbs. It also pulls the kite closer to the terrace before grabbing it.

People were amazed to see the talent of the monkey and they can be heard cheering. The video was shot in Varanasi and has received more than 9K views.

Several users took to the comment section to express their views. One of them wrote, "Don't forget the monkey are the forefathers of humans." Another user commented, "Jai shree ram."

A third user wrote, "It happens only in India." Another comment reads, “You have no idea what monkeys are capable of.”

In another amusing turn of events, a monkey was seen performing the household chores in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. A video that had gone viral showed friendship between a farmer and Rani, the monkey who is known in the village for having human-like abilities.

