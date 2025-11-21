After Miss Universe stage fall, Miss Jamaica gets a reassuring health update | Watch Video Miss Jamaica Dr Gabrielle Henry suffered a fall during the Miss Universe 2025 evening-gown prelims in Bangkok, sparking global concern and a wave of online support. Here’s what happened, her medical update, and why the moment resonated with viewers worldwide.

Miss Universe nights are built on spectacle, the gowns, the music, the pressure, the sheer rush of being watched by the world. But every once in a while, a moment arrives that slices through the glamour and reminds everyone that these women are human first. During the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary competition in Bangkok, Miss Jamaica 2025, Gabrielle Henry, suffered a dramatic fall.

The worrisome moment was caught on camera as the event was being broadcast live. During the preliminary evening-gown round, Dr Gabrielle Henry, representing Jamaica, stepped forward in a flowing orange gown, poised as ever. And then, in a split second, she slipped off the edge of the stage. The crowd gasped, the music faltered, and that shimmering confidence the pageant thrives on gave way to a stark, vulnerable silence.

What actually happened on the Bangkok stage with Miss Jamica

Gabrielle tumbled off the stage during her walk and was immediately attended to by medics. She was carried out on a stretcher and taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where doctors confirmed she had no broken bones, though she remained under observation after the fall.

For someone who had trained, prepared and dreamed for months, if not years, the moment felt heartbreaking. But from the very start, the Miss Universe organisation handled it with transparency and care, sharing updates that reassured worried fans around the world.

Miss Jamica: Health update

According to the official statement shared on Miss Universe Jamaica's Instagram, "The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization wishes to advise the public that Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition ahead of this weekend’s Miss Universe Finals in Thailand. She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery. We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care. We thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support, and continued prayers."

What makes Gabrielle’s moment even more poignant is who she is beyond the stage lights. An ophthalmologist and advocate for the visually impaired in Jamaica, she wasn’t just there to look beautiful — she was there to represent purpose. Her journey to Miss Universe was rooted in service, not spectacle.

And that’s what people connected to. Not the stumble, not the shock, but the woman behind it.

A reminder of what grace really looks like

Pageants often get defined by perfection: the gowns, the walks, the answers, the camera angles. But sometimes, it’s the unscripted moments that stay with us. Gabrielle’s fall didn’t define her night; her resilience, dignity and the compassion she received from viewers all over the world did.

Her journey didn’t end the way she imagined, but she left the Miss Universe stage with something as meaningful as a crownglobal support, respect and a story that touched millions.

