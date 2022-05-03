Met Gala 2022: NCT's Johnny makes his debut, poses with Gigi Hadid; fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @IEEMARKEES Met Gala 2022: NCT's Johnny Suh poses with Gigi Hadid in latest pics

Highlights Johnny Suh debuted as a K-pop idol in 2016

He is the only NCT member to have attended the Met Gala event

Met Gala 2022: After several speculations, K-pop boyband NCT member Johnny made his Met Gala debut this year. He marked the first member of his group to have attended the 'Biggest Night of Fashion'. Several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber among others made heads turn with their stylish avatars.

Johnny Suh's red carpet look

Johnny is the fifth male K-pop sensation to attend the prestigious annual event after Rain, Psy, Siwon and Lay. Following this year's Met Gala theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Johnny made a striking entry at the event in a designer suit by Peter Do. In several pictures and videos that have surfaced online, the 27-year-old singer can be seen greeting his fans before joining the exclusive party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fan's reactions to Johnny's Met Gala 2022 appearance

Fans who had been waiting with bated breaths to watch their favorite K-pop star join the event with other international stars are thrilled. They took to Twitter and expressed their happiness. One of the user wrote, "Johnny you're stunning." Another said, "I'm freaking out!"

Fans have been sharing several pictures of the K-pop star spending time with other celebrities including Jenner's and Gigi Hadid. Take a look: