Memes takeover after Gaurav Taneja arrested for birthday celebration. Check hilarious ones here

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the police on Saturday after he celebrated his birthday in the Noida metro. He was granted bail hours after his arrest at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line. Thousands of fans gathered at a metro station to celebrate his birthday. He was booked for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Gaurav Taneja's pilot wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Taneja put out a statement on the incident and also said that he had permission to celebrate his birthday at the metro. ALSO READ: Youtuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast returns to Instagram post arrest with birthday pictures and memes

Well, soon after Gaurav was released, the social media sensation went on a meme-sharing spree and even posted his birthday celebration pictures on Instagram. After returning home, Gaurav cut his birthday cake and shared a picture of himself with his wife Ritu Rathee and two daughters. He wrote alongside, "Thank you all for the lovely wishes. You guys made my day. Also thanks to @riturathee for making it the most memorable birthday.LITERALLY #flyingbeast."