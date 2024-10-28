Matrimonial match goes sour as woman discovers man's salary is Rs 3 lakh, not Rs 30 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

A men’s rights activist recently took to social media to share his experience with a potential matrimonial match, who became furious after discovering his real salary was not what she initially believed. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the person identified as Kish Siff shared several of the chat screenshots held among the two, especially highlighting the woman’s reaction upon learning he earned Rs 3 lakh per year rather than the Rs 30 lakh per annum as mentioned in his profile. The man said the figure of 30 lakh was mentioned due to a "typo error."

About the viral chats

Kish, who describes himself as a counselor with Save Indian Family Foundation, a men’s rights advocacy group, had been speaking to the woman about marriage. According to the screenshots, the woman appeared interested in quickly progressing to an engagement. However, the man then suggested taking more time as it was the second marriage for both of them. The woman dismissed his caution, pushing for a November engagement and indicating she would "find another match" if he delayed.

While everything seems to be normal here, however, the turning point came when Kish informed her about the salary typo, admitting he made₹3 lakh annually, not₹30 lakh. Screenshots of the conversation show that the woman lashed out, cursing and berating him over the revised income, despite having seemed agreeable up until that point.

Kish further also revealed in follow-up posts that a background check indicated the woman had previously received a substantial alimony settlement from her ex-husband, totaling Rs 80 lakhs, which she had allegedly not disclosed during their conversations. He further added that the woman's mother had also started abusing him. He showed the threatening messages from the woman’s mother, warning she would report him to the police for allegedly misleading her daughter.

Moreover, the incident spurred an online debate where many users voiced their concerns over deceit in the matrimonial process. Some users criticized a "gold digger" mentality, while others praised the person for highlighting what they saw as manipulation on matrimonial websites.