Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Mars is real mighty! NASA releases first images and spectra of Red Planet captured by James Webb Telescope

Mars is real mighty! NASA releases first images and spectra of Red Planet captured by James Webb Telescope

Since it is so close, the Red Planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky in terms of both visible light (which human eyes can see) and the infrared light that Webb is designed to detect.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2022 13:20 IST
Photos released by NASA
Image Source : TWITTER/NASA Photos released by NASA

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first images and spectra of Mars that show a region of the planets eastern hemisphere at two different wavelengths, or colours of infrared light. Whereas the images show differences in brightness integrated over a large number of wavelengths from place to place across the planet at a particular day and time, the spectrum shows the subtle variations in brightness between hundreds of different wavelengths representative of the planet as a whole.

Astronomers will analyse the features of the spectrum to gather additional information about the surface and atmosphere of the planet, said NASA.

Principal investigator Geronimo Villanueva of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and his team released Webb's first near-infrared spectrum of Mars, demonstrating Webb's power to study the Red Planet with spectroscopy.

Since it is so close, the Red Planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky in terms of both visible light (which human eyes can see) and the infrared light that Webb is designed to detect.

This poses special challenges to the observatory, which was built to detect the extremely faint light of the most distant galaxies in the universe.

Related Stories
Artemis I: NASA’s latest mission to the Moon is named after an ancient lunar goddess-turned feminist

Artemis I: NASA’s latest mission to the Moon is named after an ancient lunar goddess-turned feminist

Fuel leak disrupts NASA''s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

Fuel leak disrupts NASA''s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

NASA celebrates Labor Day with glittering star cluster, have you seen striking photo from universe?

NASA celebrates Labor Day with glittering star cluster, have you seen striking photo from universe?

NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for September launch try

NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for September launch try

Watch out! NASA warns of huge asteroid headed for Earth tomorrow

Watch out! NASA warns of huge asteroid headed for Earth tomorrow

NASA fuels moon rocket in test, hit again with pesky leaks

NASA fuels moon rocket in test, hit again with pesky leaks

Webb's instruments are so sensitive that without special observing techniques, the bright infrared light from Mars is blinding, causing a phenomenon known as "detector saturation," said NASA.

Astronomers adjusted for Mars' extreme brightness by using very short exposures, measuring only some of the light that hit the detectors, and applying special data analysis techniques.

In the future, the Mars team will use this imaging and spectroscopic data to explore regional differences across the planet, and to search for trace gases in the atmosphere, including methane and hydrogen chloride.

Read More Trending News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News