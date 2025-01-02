Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Man declared in hospital, comes back to life after speed breaker shook him

A 65-year-old Pandurang Ulpe, a resident of Kasaba-Bawada in western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, comes back to life after speed breaker shook him. His family was bringing his dead body from the hospital in ambulance. His family noticed his fingers moving.

Suffered a heart attack, hospital declared him dead

Earlier in the day on December 16, Ulpe, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. After that, his family brought his dead body in an ambulance from the hospital to his home, where neighbours and relatives had gathered upon hearing the news of his demise, and were preparing for his last rites.

“When we were bringing his “body” home from the hospital, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers,” his wife said.

He was then taken back to another hospital, where he remained for a fortnight, and underwent an angioplasty during the period, a family member said.

Came back to life

Ulpe walked home from the hospital on Monday, a fortnight after the ambulance passed over the speed breaker, taking him back to life instead of the crematorium.

Narrating the sequence of the events of December 16, Ulpe, a warkari (devotee of Lord Vitthal) said, “I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don’t remember what happened afterwards, including who took me to the hospital.”

There has been no comment so far from the hospital which had declared him dead.

(With Inputs from PTI)