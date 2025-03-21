Man casually asks Swiggy Instamart to send ration for entire month, grocery delivery app delivers Swiggy Instamart was quick to respond to a social media user's request. However, the social media exchange between the X user and the grocery delivery app has gone viral in no time.

A playful conversation between Swiggy Instamart and its customers has caught the attention of social media users. It shows how a casual joke quickly turned into an unbelievable surprise. X user Gopesh Khetan, in a lighthearted jab at Swiggy Instamart, pointed out how the grocery delivery service engages in sending free dhaniya (coriander) with orders. But instead of settling for that, he cheekily suggested they go beyond the basic free item and send a month’s groceries instead.

Gopesh posted a picture of his near-empty fridge, he wrote, "Bhai @SwiggyInstamart kya free ka dhaniya bhejte rehte ho, dum hai toh mahine bhar ka ration bhejwa ke dikhao (Brother, Swiggy Instamart, you keep sending free coriander; if you have the guts, send a month’s worth of ration)".

The grocery platform revealed was quick to reply to his post. They wrote, "Note aur pen leke taiyaar hoon, batao kya kya chahiye (I am reading with note and pen, tell me what all you want)."

He was still not convinced that the conversation was serious. Earlier, what began as a joke became a surprise to him. A delivery containing a whole month's worth of goods arrived and his doorbell rang. Among other treats, the delivery included nachos, a loaf of bread, instant noodles, and even a bottle of Rooh Afza.

Taking to X, he uploaded a photo of him filling his fridge with these products. He wrote, “Mazak mazak mein ek mahine ka ration nikalwa liya, tum mast insaan ho @SwiggyInstamart (Jokingly got a month’s worth of groceries, you guys are amazing, Swiggy Instamart)".

The social media exchange between Gopesh and Swiggy Instamart has gone viral on social media and has garnered a lot of views and comments.

