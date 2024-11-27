Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man builds two-storey House in the middle of the road and the photo of the house breaks internet

A two-storeyed house built in the middle of the road is receiving a lot of attention on the social media platform. The image of the house has been shared by an Instagram page named Badalti Hai Duniya. The way this building was built, ensures there was plenty of space for people to pass it without encountering any issues. On the Meta platform, the post has now accumulated almost 13 lakh likes.

The house is a two-storeyed building that is seemingly still under construction. To support the frame of the house, two walls have been constructed on either side of the road. A staircase can be spotted towards the left that seemingly takes you to the main entrance door.

Viral post here:

Social Media Buzz

The post has sparked various reactions among netizens in the comments section. One user remarked, “The village is not for beginners." Another commented that the song synchronized perfectly with the visuals. “The song matches the reel perfectly,” he stated. One commenter expressed admiration for the construction, saying, “Wow, such a beautiful look and a great song." Another humorously added, “When a Minecraft player becomes an architect."

While this post has managed to break the internet, there is still no confirmation of the owner of this house or its purpose. There is no information on the location of this structure either. This different construction style has left many individuals scratching their heads. What do you think? Would you go to this extent to get your dream house built?