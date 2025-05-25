Man beams with pride as son becomes IndiGo Captain, says 'much bigger moment for the parents' From a child's first steps to their graduation, from their first words to becoming a flight captain, all of these have profound marks on a parent's life. In a post on LinkedIn, a father shared about his son's maiden flight as a captain. Check out the post here.

New Delhi:

Parents seem to be always proud of their child's achievement, however, big or small, that might be. From a child's first steps to their graduation, from their first words to becoming a flight captain, all of these have profound marks on a parent's life. In a post on LinkedIn, a father shared about his son's maiden flight as a captain.

Anil Kant Choudhary shared that his son, Atul Choudhary, had become a captain. He wrote, "If one moves his regular seating by 3 feet, how much can that change his responsibilities? If that person happens to be a pilot, this movement can bring significant change. Moving from the right seat to the left seat in the cockpit suddenly makes the Senior First Officer (SFO) a Captain. A captain makes crucial decisions besides guiding the co-pilots and crew members and preserving the trust of the passengers. At 30000+ feet, a captain is like a guardian for everyone on his flight. A Captain is the Pilot In Command (PIC) for his aircraft."

His post gleamed with pride. He further wrote, "It is a big moment for any pilot, but it is a much bigger moment for the parents of that Pilot. Archana Choudhary and I witnessed this change over last Thursday. When our son told us that his final check and release flight before he becomes a captain is from Chandigarh to Bengaluru this Thursday, we could not hold ourselves.

"We travelled to Chandigarh the night before and blocked our seats on that flight. Boarding that flight and soaring at more than 30000 feet was a different feeling. After a smooth landing at Bengaluru, we were privileged to change the appellate on the shoulder from three strips to four stripes. Thanks to Captain Chetan for observing the flight and clearing the release.

"An elevation of the role demands additional expectations and responsibilities. I am confident Captain Atul Choudhary will deliver them effectively and preserve the trust of passengers and all the stakeholders."

(Image Source : SOCIAL)LinkedIn post of Anil Kant Choudhary

He concluded the post with "Our message to our son is simple. Keep Flying, Keep Enjoying! Our blessings are always with you."

Responding to the post, IndiGo wrote, "Congratulations to you and your son, Captain Atul Choudhary! It’s clear that his dedication, hard work, and passion for flying have been recognised and celebrated. We couldn’t be prouder to have him as part of the IndiGo family! Wishing him continued success as he soars high, not just in the skies but in all his endeavours."

Several users commented on the post and congratulated Atul. One of the comments read, "Congratulations to Atul and indeed a very proud moment for parents. Wishing him the very best." Another user wrote, "Very Impressive and Congratulations Anil Kant Choudhary and best wishes to Son.Keep flying high always."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Bride refuses to marry groom in Karnataka, says she loves another man | WATCH