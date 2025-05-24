Bride refuses to marry groom in Karnataka, says she loves another man | WATCH A bride from Karnataka's Hassan walked out of her wedding ceremony and refused to marry the groom. She said that she was in love with another man. Check out the video here.

A bride from Karnataka's Hassan walked out of her wedding ceremony and refused to marry the groom. She said that she was in love with another man and hence, could not proceed with the wedding ceremony. This happened before the groom tied the mangalsutra around the bride's neck.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Sri Adichunchanagiri Kalyana Mantapa in Hassan. The bride, Pallavi, is a postgraduate, whereas, the groom, Venugopal G, is a teacher at a government school.

A video of the wedding ceremony was posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user, 'Ghar Ke Kalesh'. The caption of the post reads, "Bride Pallavi refused to marry at the last moment, saying she loves someone else.She walked out of the wedding venue with her lover under police protection."

Pallavi reportedly denied marrying Venugopal when the wedding rituals were being conducted. She stood up and said that she didn't want to go ahead with the wedding rituals and walked away. She later locked herself up in the room and refused to come out. The video shows that she later walked out with her lover under police protection.

The video has garnered nearly 126.9K views, and several people have also commented under the post. One of the users wrote, "She chose happiness over customs and rituals. Would have been better, if the choice was made earlier."

Another user commented, "People acting as if she won't have already told her parents about it. But for Indian parents kulcha & traditions are most important,not the happiness of their daughter. The groom is the victim in this case but so are the woman and her lover who're victims of society & parents."

A third comment read, "They could have done this earlier. Why insult the groom and his family?"

