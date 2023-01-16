Follow us on Image Source : FILE "Hilarious. But I really can't see myself writing anything so jejune!" tweeted Tharoor.

A new artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, has become popular online and many of its users are posting screenshots of their conversations with the bot. People are not running out of questions to ask ChatGPT. Recently a user asked the bot to write a 'leave of absence' at work in "Shashi Tharoor" style. The user then took to Twitter to share the response from the bot. Upon seeing the post, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted and called it 'hilarious.'

User Nishanth Vijayan took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his interaction with the bot. In the screenshot, the user was seen asking the bot to "write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Tharoor."

The bot responded to the same and said, "As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui."

"And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care," it continued.

"I know everyone's tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD," the post's caption read. The Thiruvananthapuram MP reshared this post and wrote, "Hilarious. But I really can't see myself writing anything so jejune!" The tweet has garnered over two lakh views and three thousand likes. "Amusing ! ChatGPT is' Gold 24 CARAT'" said one person while another commented, "Hahahaha ! You have a competitor now @ShashiTharoor."

