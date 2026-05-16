Man allegedly assaults woman hotel manager in Ghaziabad, taken into custody | Watch viral video

New Delhi:

A video from Ghaziabad has been circulating widely on social media after a man allegedly assaulted a woman working as a hotel manager inside a hotel premises. The clip quickly grabbed attention online and led to discussions across local social media pages.

According to initial information, the accused has been identified as Shivam, while the woman involved in the incident has been identified as Priyanka, who reportedly worked as the manager at the hotel. Police have confirmed that action has already been initiated in the matter.

The viral video is said to be from Hotel Yuvraj located in the Shakti Khand area under the Indirapuram police station limits in Ghaziabad.

Police said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by the woman.

Authorities further confirmed that the accused Shivam is currently in police custody.

Officials added that further legal proceedings are underway and an investigation is being carried out to determine when the video was recorded and what exactly triggered the dispute inside the hotel premises.

Report by: Zuber Akhtar