'Love-fuelled power cut': Lover cuts village's electricity over girlfriend's busy phone line? Know the truth A viral video claiming a man cut power to a village over his girlfriend’s busy phone line is debunked as a routine electrical repair, not a "love-fuelled" stunt.

New Delhi:

In a story that has sparked both laughter and concern online, a viral video claims to show a man so infuriated by his partner's busy phone line that he climbs an electric pole and cuts power to an entire village. The video, which spread like wildfire across social media, was hailed by some as the 'power of love' — though maybe not the kind we were expecting.

The footage shows a man, armed with large pliers, perched atop a tall electric pole, surrounded by a web of wires. As the camera zooms in, viewers are led to believe he’s severing the cables, leaving an entire village in the dark. The captions piled on the drama, with one cheekily stating, "Aashiq apni nass kaatte hai, isne gaon ki nass kaat di!" (Translation: A lover cuts his beloved’s heart, but this one cut the entire village’s power supply!). Another caption added fuel to the fire: “Just because of her, the whole village is now without electricity.”

Social media users had a field day. Memes, jokes, and exaggerated commentary flooded timelines as people couldn’t believe what they were seeing. “Love gone too far?” one user asked. “When ‘we need to talk’ becomes a literal emergency,” quipped another.

But wait—before you get any more ideas about storming your local electric pole for love, let’s hit the brakes and check the facts.

The shocking truth

Turns out, this electrifying love story is purely fiction. According to reports, the viral video is not quite the high-voltage drama it was made out to be. A reverse image search traced the clip back to a YouTube channel called "Technical Work," which regularly posts electrical repair videos. The man in the video, identified as Anwar, was simply doing some routine maintenance work, replacing old wires in Assam's Nikashi village.

Anwar's friend, who runs the channel, cleared up the misunderstanding, revealing that the video was actually filmed in June, long before it took on a viral life of its own. "This video was about replacing wires, not love troubles,” he said. “Unfortunately, the fake girlfriend story took over, and now I have to deal with this electrical romance drama."

The final verdict

So, while this viral clip may have had your heart racing and your eyebrows raising, the truth is far less exciting. No, love didn't literally cause a blackout in an entire village, and no, we don't need to worry about lovers cutting power lines for the sake of a phone call.

It seems that, in the end, the real power here isn't romance—but rather a good ol’ fashioned social media mix-up. Just goes to show: before climbing a pole for love (or any other reason), maybe check the facts first.