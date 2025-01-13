Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Los Angeles man reunites with lost dog after devastating fire tragedy, watch viral video here

A Pacific Palisades resident, Casey Colvin, was reunited with his beloved dog, Oreo, after days of searching in the Los Angeles fire zone. The rescue operation was an emotional moment, as the man had been desperately trying to find his pet. Read more about it here.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 16:07 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 17:37 IST
In a heartwarming moment, a Pacific Palisades resident finally reunited with his beloved dog after his pet went missing during the devastating fire. Casey Colvin, who lost his home in the blaze, spent days desperately searching to rescue his pet 'Oreo' whom he feared was gone forever. An emotional video of their reunion is going viral on social media. In the video, Oreo is seen joyfully running to Colvin's arms, as the two cry happy tears. 

The wildfire has destroyed thousands of homes, and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area. However, the exact toll is yet to be confirmed. Reports of missing individuals continue to rise as the rescue operations are underway. Amid the chaos, NBC news correspondent Liz Kreutz shared a video of the emotional reunion on her X account (formerly known as Twitter). The post has received up to 5.2 million views and over 96,000 likes. Kreutz also clarified that Colvin did not leave his dogs behind the fire; he was not at home when the evacuation notice went out and was 'desperately trying to get back home to get them'.

Watch viral video here:

Tried to get back his pets

On her other social media account on Instagram, Liz Kreutz gives the background of the story and writes, ''I met Casey Colvin the very first day of the fire. He was in distress trying to get back to his home in the Palisades to get his two dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika. A firefighter saw him crying and came to help. He took Casey’s address and went back to his home to see if he could get the dogs. At that time, Casey’s home had not burned and shortly after, the firefighter returned to the staging area with Tika Tika Tika. We were there as Casey reunited with his sweet girl. But Oreo, a rescue who Casey says is behavioural, apparently ran out of the house and is now missing.''

''I hadn’t talked to Casey since Tuesday until last night we reconnected. Casey told me that hours later his home burned to the ground. Had that firefighter not offered to go get the dogs, both of them would have been trapped inside when the flames came. Casey says a friend has seen Oreo and took a photo. He believes he is alive. He sent me his missing flier asking people to share. Please do. And keep an eye out. There’s nothing I’d love more than to get Oreo back to Casey.'', she added.

