Watch: Life hack on how to store leftover cake properly goes viral. Netizens mind-blown

Image Source : @ARAMVARTIAN Life hack how to store leftover cake

Trending News: As the internet continues to be a treasure trove of information, netizens are always on the lookout for new and innovative ways to simplify their lives. While some hacks might seem obvious in hindsight, they can still be incredibly helpful for those who never considered them before. A Twitter user named Aram shared a video demonstrating an unusual way to store a large chunk of cake in a container.

The video shows a person placing the cake on the lid of the container and then flipping it over before storing it in the fridge. The hack has gone viral, garnering close to 7.8 million views, numerous likes, and comments since it was posted last month. Many Twitter users were amazed by the cake-storing hack, with some expressing frustration at not having thought of it themselves.

“That’s sorcery,” a user commented. “I would still instinctively turn the container right side up and ruin everything,” another user wrote. “I just showed this to my partner and they were like ‘yeah?’ So apparently they've been letting me store my cake like a fool this entire time and I'm filing for divorce,” a third user joked. “I hate whoever posted this because now I feel dumb,” a fourth user expressed.

