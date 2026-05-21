'AI is here to stay, human isn’t': Meta engineer gets laid off after '3,544 days, 9 years, 9 months'

New Delhi:

A former Meta employee, Gary Tay,’s emotional farewell post is making rounds online. While sharing a picture of his ID card, he penned a heartbreaking note.

"Today. I'm laid off. 3,544 days (9yrs,~9mths). Hired in London, retrenched in Singapore. Longer than 99.5% of current employees globally. 99.9% longer than anyone in the APAC office," he wrote, reflecting on how suddenly the situation changed. The emotional contrast between mentoring someone new and unexpectedly losing his own position struck a chord with many professionals online.

Tech layoffs continue to shake employee confidence

Meta has been undergoing another major restructuring phase as the company aggressively shifts focus towards artificial intelligence and operational efficiency.

The viral post quickly became symbolic of a growing feeling of instability among tech professionals. Many users online pointed out how layoffs in the industry now often happen with little warning, even for experienced employees who have spent years contributing to companies.

Several former and current tech workers also shared similar stories about sudden restructuring, survivor’s guilt and emotional exhaustion caused by repeated waves of layoffs across Silicon Valley.

The emotional toll behind corporate restructuring

Whereas lay-offs and their methods usually come up in terms of statistics and corporate strategies, cases like these shed light on the highly emotional nature of such events. In particular, work itself for numerous employees becomes an integral part of their lives.

In addition, the post of the Meta employee became the point where discussions about the way companies implement restructuring through artificial intelligence started to happen. Many users on social media noted how this incident exemplifies the general fear felt by employees of being fired due to AI, regardless of how well they perform at work.

Moreover, several sources have recently mentioned the deteriorating atmosphere in Meta owing to all the problems and challenges the corporation faces during restructuring and transition.

Why the post resonated with so many people online

In part, the relatability of the post came from the sheer honesty of the situation. No big revelations or angry rants – simply the realisation of someone coming to terms with their sudden end after spending almost ten years at one company.

For those in the professional realm, the post brought to light some very real aspects of being in the modern workplace, which do not necessarily reward dedication and longevity. The subject also raised awareness about how emotional stress affects employees.

In the ever-changing world of the technology industry, due to AI and automation, the posts serve as stark reminders that there is a person behind each employee who needs support during this challenging time.

Also read: Candidate says he sat in ‘Namaste position’ during virtual interview, still got flagged for AI use